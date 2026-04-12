‘What were you thinking?’: Mehbooba Mufti targets Omar govt in J-K amid campaign to reclaim lost ground

Following its rout in the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has started a campaign to connect with the grassroots, with party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti helming the effort.
On Sunday, Mufti addressed the second public rally of the campaign in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, a PDP stronghold represented by Waheed Para, one of the party’s three members in the 90-seat Assembly.
In her address, the PDP chief took on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing him of “failing the people” of Jammu and Kashmir. “What were you thinking? That the youth will be safeguarded, they will get employment, and the youth languishing in jails will be freed or at least brought back to Kashmir from Tihar, Punjab and Haryana so that their poor families can meet them?” Mufti asked, adding, “When you people decided (to vote for the National Conference), we felt bad, but we were satisfied that your vote for one party may resolve the issues of the people.”
Mufti said the Chief Minister has preferred silence. “In Jammu, our non-Muslims decided to vote for the BJP because it is a Hindu party. The Muslims unanimously decided to vote for this party (the NC). They thought that the grandson of Sheikh (Mohammad Abdullah) Sahib would stand not only for the people of Jammu and Kashmir but also for the Muslims of India. He will talk not of the people of Jammu and Kashmir but the Muslims of India. But when the Waqf Bill came, he was silent. When Waqf property was seized, he (Omar Abdullah) didn’t allow a resolution in the Assembly. Recently, an order was issued that people associated with mosques should give their names, addresses and bank accounts, but he opted for silence. Today, nobody is ready to be part of the mosque committee because of fear. You voted for them to end this fear, but it has not,” she said.
“God forbid, we don’t want that he (Omar Abdullah) should behave with the non-Muslims the way the BJP is behaving with the Muslims. But we thought that since he is the Chief Minister of the only Muslim-majority state, he would safeguard our rights,” she added.
She claimed that when her party questions the CM about election promises, he retorts by linking the PDP with the BJP.
“When we ask about the 12 free gas cylinders, he says PDP-BJP; when we ask about 200 units of free electricity, he answers with PDP-BJP,” Mufti said, adding, “We formed a government with the BJP, not just for making a government, but for you. When we had to make a government, if Omar sahib had come to us, we would have made it. We made it (with the BJP) so that (Article) 370 is not touched. I released 12,000 youths. I got two AIIMS for Jammu and Kashmir when every state got only one. I got a delegation to talk to the Hurriyat…”
Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter.
Expertise and Experience
Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development.
Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor.
Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans:
Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance.
Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population.
Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley.
Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More