‘What were you thinking?’: Mehbooba Mufti targets Omar govt in J-K amid campaign to reclaim lost ground

Following its rout in the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has started a campaign to connect with the grassroots, with party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti helming the effort.

On Sunday, Mufti addressed the second public rally of the campaign in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, a PDP stronghold represented by Waheed Para, one of the party’s three members in the 90-seat Assembly.

In her address, the PDP chief took on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing him of “failing the people” of Jammu and Kashmir. “What were you thinking? That the youth will be safeguarded, they will get employment, and the youth languishing in jails will be freed or at least brought back to Kashmir from Tihar, Punjab and Haryana so that their poor families can meet them?” Mufti asked, adding, “When you people decided (to vote for the National Conference), we felt bad, but we were satisfied that your vote for one party may resolve the issues of the people.”