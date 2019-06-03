Toggle Menu
Mehbooba Mufti: Pakistan a stakeholder in Kashmir problem, involve it too to solve it

Mufti also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of resorting to "brute force" to "quick fix" the problem, which, she said, would be "ridiculously naive".

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI File photo)

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Monday described Pakistan as a “stakeholder” in “Kashmir problem” and batted for involving it too to solve the tangle.

She also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of resorting to “brute force” to “quick fix” the problem, which, she said, would be “ridiculously naive”.

“Since 1947, Kashmir has been looked through the prism of security by successive governments. It’s a political problem that needs a political redressal by involving all stakeholders inc (including) Pak,” Mehbooba Mufti Monday.

“Expecting a quick fix through brute force by newly appointed HM is ridiculously naive,” she added.

Shah on Monday took stock of the country’s internal security situation at a meeting in New Delhi where the Union Home Minister was apprised of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir too, particularly in its border areas.

