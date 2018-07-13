Mehbooba Mufti warns Centre: ‘Don’t try to break PDP, consequences will be dangerous this time’

Mehbooba Mufti was speaking outside the martyrs’ graveyard in Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File) Mehbooba Mufti was speaking outside the martyrs’ graveyard in Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

Sending out a strong message to the Centre, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday warned that “if Delhi tries to dismiss the voting rights of people as in 1987 and if it tries to create divisions, then I believe that just like a Salahuddin and a Yasin Malik were born in 1987. If they try the same thing now and interfere. . . if it tries to break PDP, then outcomes will be very dangerous.”

Emphasising that “without Delhi” there can be no break-up or alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti said the PDP is intact and “homes have problems that can be resolved”.

Mufti was speaking outside the martyrs’ graveyard in Srinagar. Kashmir observes July 13 as Martyrs’ Day to remember Kashmiris martyred on this day by Dogra forces. “The martyrs buried here sacrificed their lives for restoration people’s order in Kashmir. I have come here to pay my respects to these martyrs and I pray that the rights of the people, for the restoration of which they sacrificed lives, that may always last,” Mehbooba said, adding the foundation for people’s rule in J&K was set up here.

At least four party MLAs and an MLC have spoken out against Mufti’s leadership and accused her of running the party like a “family fiefdom.” Party’s MLC Yasir Reshi who called “for an end to the two family politics” in Kashmir was on Thursday removed as its Bandipore district president in what is being seen as a first step to purge dissent within the party.

What Omar Abdullah said

Soon after Mehbooba’s statement, former chief minister Omar Abdullah reacted sharply, “She must really be desperate if she is threatening the Centre with renewed militancy if PDP breaks up. She seems to have forgotten that militancy in Kashmir has already been reborn under her most able administration,” the National Conference vice-president tweeted.

Abdullah also said, “Not one new militant will be created with the break up of the PDP. People will not mourn the demise of a party created in Delhi only to divide the votes of Kashmiris.”

Meanwhile, the state’s separatist leadership remains under house arrest.

BJP pulled out of alliance with PDP in June

Mehbooba’s remark comes weeks after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled out of its alliance with the PDP in Jammu-Kashmir, three years after the two parties came together following a hung verdict in 2014. Announcing the break up, BJP’s J&K in-charge Ram Madhav, said it has become untenable for the BJP to continue in this government. “After taking stock of the situation in the state, the central government and central party is of the view that we should leave the government,” he said.

Minutes after the announcement, Mufti handed her resignation to Governor NN Vohra. Following this, President Ramnath Kovind gave his approval for the imposition of Governor’s rule in the state with immediate effect.

