Days after they found common ground in opposing Tantra event, Mehbooba Mufti meets Mirwaiz Umar

The meeting came days after Mirwaiz, while responding to Mufti's call, demanded an immediate ban on a 'Tantra' event planned in Gurez. (Express file photo)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti met Valley’s chief cleric and Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his residence on Sunday.

The meeting came days after Mirwaiz, while responding to Mufti’s call, demanded an immediate ban on a ‘Tantra’ event planned in Gurez.

“Yes, Mehbooba ji visited me today. It was a good interaction,” Mirwaiz told The Indian Express.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“We had a conversation around the social, cultural and societal concerns and challenges facing us, and the need to address them in a concerted manner, taking all the stakeholders along,” he added. Mirwaiz said the two leaders also discussed the “prevailing political situation in Jammu and Kashmir in some detail”.