Mehbooba Mufti meets kin of militant killed in gunfight

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday visited militant stronghold of Shopian in south Kashmir and met the family of a militant killed in a gunfight in November last year.

Accompanied by former legislator Ajaz Hussain Mir, Mufti met the family of Idrees Sultan, a former Armyman who had joined militancy. Mufti sought the immediate release of Idrees’s brother Javeed Sultan, who is in police custody. A resident of Safanagri village in Zainapora, Idrees was killed in an encounter with a joint team of security forces at his village on November 7 last year.

“After he (Idrees) was killed, police arrested his brother,” Mir told The Indian Express. “His (Idrees’s) family asked Mehboobaji that if their son has already been killed, why is police harassing the family. Mehboobaji has asked the SP (Superintendent of Police) to release the brother.”

After her visit to Shopian, Mufti tweeted, “No force or military can help us win this war with our people. Only affection of mothers and family will help reclaim our own generation in rage”.

“No mother wants her son to pick up a gun and lose his life in the prime of his youth. Therefore harassing the family is not going to help the situation. Had my initiative of cease fire sustained many more precious lives would have been saved,” she said in another tweet.

Mufti’s rival and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said that Mufti is using “dead militants to try to appease the voter”.

“The architect of ‘Operation All-out’ & the overseer of the operations that killed hundreds of militants since 2015 is now going from one militant home to the next trying to rehabilitate a badly damaged reputation,” Omar tweeted.

Mufti had last week visited Patipora village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama to meet the family of a militant who was allegedly tortured by police in Jammu.