Many who protested after Khamenei’s killing arrested in Kashmir, Mehbooba says

2 min readSrinagarUpdated: Mar 7, 2026 10:37 PM IST
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti, left, along with party leaders during a protest against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strikes on Iran, in Srinagar, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Urging their release, Mufti claimed on X, “Scores of protesters including women have been arrested across Kashmir for peacefully participating at rallies in wake of Ayatollah Ali Khomeini’s martyrdom. Authorities had assured their families that they will be released soon. But unfortunately this hasn’t been the case.”
Police in Kashmir are yet to respond to her claims.
Meanwhile, restrictions placed on the movement of people as well as on internet speed in some areas of the Valley were lifted on Saturday. Schools and colleges that remained shut this past week following Khamenei’s killing in Tehran are expected to reopen on Monday. Khamenei’s death had sparked protests in several parts of the Valley, following which the police put the curbs in place.
On Friday evening, police in Srinagar issued an advisory to “all media organisations, social media users, and members of the general public to exercise utmost responsibility while reporting, publishing, or sharing any information on electronic or social media platforms”.
Police also asked people to refrain from publishing unverified information, speculation, or rumours and to ensure that “all reports are confirmed through credible and authoritative sources” before dissemination.
Stating that the circulation of rumours, misinformation, or unverified content may cause unnecessary panic, disturb public order and adversely affect communal harmony, police reiterated that strict legal action shall be initiated against any individual or entity found indulging in the spread of misinformation or rumours under the relevant provisions of law.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More