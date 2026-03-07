Many who protested after Khamenei’s killing arrested in Kashmir, Mehbooba says

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti, left, along with party leaders during a protest against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strikes on Iran, in Srinagar, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (PTI Photo)

People’s Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti claimed on Saturday that several protesters have been arrested across Kashmir for their alleged participation in demonstrations and rallies following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran.

Urging their release, Mufti claimed on X, “Scores of protesters including women have been arrested across Kashmir for peacefully participating at rallies in wake of Ayatollah Ali Khomeini’s martyrdom. Authorities had assured their families that they will be released soon. But unfortunately this hasn’t been the case.”

Police in Kashmir are yet to respond to her claims.

Meanwhile, restrictions placed on the movement of people as well as on internet speed in some areas of the Valley were lifted on Saturday. Schools and colleges that remained shut this past week following Khamenei’s killing in Tehran are expected to reopen on Monday. Khamenei’s death had sparked protests in several parts of the Valley, following which the police put the curbs in place.