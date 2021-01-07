scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 07, 2021
Must Read

Plight of minorities in India getting worse: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti was referring to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement during his visit to Sri Lanka.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Updated: January 7, 2021 3:13:59 pm
Mehbooba Mufti at her home in Srinagar. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said while New Delhi was “preaching” other countries to treat minorities in a dignified way, the plight of minorities in India was getting worse.

Mufti was referring to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s statement during his visit to Sri Lanka.

It is in Sri Lanka’s own interest that the expectations of the Tamil people, for equality, justice, peace and dignity, within a united Sri Lanka are fulfilled, Jaishankar said in Colombo.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state said in a tweet, “Preaching to other countries about treating minorities in a dignified way even though the plight of minorities in India is getting worse.”

The Peoples Democratic Party president said social cohesion was essential for progress of any country, including India.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“The only Muslim majority state here has been dismembered and disempowered. Social cohesion is essential for progress of any country, including India,” she added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 07: Latest News

Advertisement