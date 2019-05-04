Mehbooba Mufti appeals Centre, militants to declare ceasefire in J&K during Ramadan

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Saturday appealed to the Centre to declare a ceasefire in the state like last year in view of the holy month of Ramadan, which starts Sunday.

“Request GoI to cease crackdowns, & search operations during Ramzan this year so that people aren’t subjected to harassment & can observe the holy month in peace. Last year’s ceasefire helped in providing a huge sense of relief. Hope electoral compulsions are put aside,” Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Mufti also appealed to the militants to not carry out any attacks as Ramadan is a month of worship and prayers.

“I would also like to appeal to the militants that Ramadan is a month of worship & prayers. They should not make any attacks during this time,” she said.

Last year, the Centre had directed security forces not to launch operations in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramzan to help Muslims observe the holy month in a “peaceful environment”. At that time, Mehbooba was heading a PDP-BJP coalition government in the state and had requested the Centre to announce the ceasefire.

However, the ceasefire was ended by the Centre exactly after a month as militant attacks continued during the period. Soon after the BJP withdrew support to the PDP.