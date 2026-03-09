Khamenei’s killing: Mehbooba Mufti visits Iran embassy, says praying for its victory in ‘war against evil’

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday visited the Iranian Cultural Centre and embassy in New Delhi to offer her condolences following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei in strikes by the US and Israel.
Alongside Budgam MLA Aga Muntazir Mehdi, Mufti met Khamenei’s representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi.
Offering condolences at the embassy, Mufti said, “Those associated with the Epstein files are standing by Israel at the moment. I feel this is not good for India — they have changed their whole policy. Iran has been an old friend; it has supported India through difficult times. And today, we (India) are standing by [Israel PM] Netanyahu, who has been declared a war criminal by the International Court of Justice for the genocide he has committed in Gaza. It’s a pity.”
Meanwhile, schools and colleges opened in Srinagar on Monday as curbs on civilian movement were lifted Saturday, following days of disruption in the Valley after Khamenei’s killing in Tehran last week.
The restrictions were put in place by the J&K Police as hundreds of Shia mourners poured out into the streets in several parts of the Valley. Police on Tuesday said an FIR was registered and summons were issued regarding the “circulation of fake, fabricated and misleading information by certain news channels, media outlets and individuals across electronic and social media platforms”.
Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi was also booked for alleged “circulation of misleading online content” following these demonstrations. Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid remained closed for prayers on Friday.
