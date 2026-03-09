Khamenei’s killing: Mehbooba Mufti visits Iran embassy, says praying for its victory in ‘war against evil’

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday visited the Iranian Cultural Centre and embassy in New Delhi to offer her condolences following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei in strikes by the US and Israel.

Alongside Budgam MLA Aga Muntazir Mehdi, Mufti met Khamenei’s representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi.

Offering condolences at the embassy, Mufti said, “Those associated with the Epstein files are standing by Israel at the moment. I feel this is not good for India — they have changed their whole policy. Iran has been an old friend; it has supported India through difficult times. And today, we (India) are standing by [Israel PM] Netanyahu, who has been declared a war criminal by the International Court of Justice for the genocide he has committed in Gaza. It’s a pity.”