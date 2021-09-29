‘Locked up in house again’: Mehbooba Mufti says dignitaries must be shown real picture of Kashmir

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday claimed she has been “put under house arrest again” as she had planned to visit Tral in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Locked up in my house today yet again for attempting to visit the village in Tral allegedly ransacked by army. This is the real picture of Kashmir that visiting dignitaries must be shown instead of GOIs sanitised & guided picnic tours,” Mufti tweeted.

The PDP chief also posted a picture of a security forces vehicle allegedly blocking the main gate of her residence on Gupkar road.

On Tuesday, Mufti had alleged that Army personnel had thrashed a family in Tral town of Pulwama and injured a female member, adding that she was going to meet the family on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Mufti had tweeted: “Army from Yagwani camp in Tral ransacked homes & ruthlessly thrashed a family last night. The daughter owing to her serious injuries was admitted to hospital. Not the first time that civilians from this village have been beaten up by army in this area.”

The last time Mufti had claimed she was put under house arrest was on September 7. “GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but willfully denies the same to Kashmiris. Ive been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy,” she had tweeted.