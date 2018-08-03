Mehbooba Mufti: Fiddling with J-K’s special status will have ‘catastrophic ramifications’

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that fiddling with the state’s special status would have “catastrophic ramifications” for the entire country. Her statement came days before a Supreme Court hearing on petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A of the Constitution, which grants special rights and privileges to the state’s residents. The hearing is scheduled for August 6.

“Today people cutting across party lines and other affiliations are united in their fight against dilution of Article 35A. As I have already stated before, fiddling with J-K’s special status will have catastrophic ramifications for the entire country,” Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Article 35A, which was incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, also denies property rights to a woman who marries a person from outside the state.

“My father (former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) took great pride in the special status that J-K enjoys under Article 370. He would often mention that while people of the state have made great sacrifices for larger goals, we need to safeguard what we already have,” the PDP president added.

Over the last few days, protests by the separatists, business and trade bodies and civil society organisations against petitions demanding that Article 35A be repealed have rocked the Valley.

A two-day strike has been called on August 5-6 over the issue by separatists.

