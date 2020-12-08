Mehbooba Mufti claims she’s ‘detained’ ahead of Budgam visit

Mufti claimed that she was detained before her visit to Budgam

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday claimed that she has been “detained once again” inside her residence in Srinagar ahead of her visit to Budgam.

“Illegal detention has become GOI’s favourite go-to method for muzzling any form of opposition. I’ve been detained once again because I wanted to visit Budgam where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes,” she tweeted along with videos of her demanding that the gates of her home premises be unlocked.

“GOI wants to continue inflicting oppression & zulm on the people of J&K without any questions asked (sic),” another tweet read.

GOI wants to continue inflicting oppression & zulm on the people of J&K without any questions asked. pic.twitter.com/pVXIdwcRB9 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 8, 2020

In the video, Mufti can be heard asking security personnel to open the gate. “Open the doors, I have to go out…Show me the papers. Under what law have you detained me? Later the Lt Governor and others will say we didn’t detain her…what kind of joke is this,” she is heard saying in the video.

However, the gate appears to be locked from the inside. In another video, she also alleged that she is not being allowed to talk to the media.

In the last week of November, Mufti had alleged that the J&K administration has refused to allow her to visit the family of PDP youth wing president Waheed Rehman in Pulwama. The police, however, dismissed Mufti’s claims saying she was not being placed under house arrest but was asked to postpone her visit to Pulwama due to security reasons.

It was only on October 13 that the Jammu and Kashmir administration revoked the detention of the former Chief Minister after over 14 months since the Centre abrogated the former state’s special status on August 5, 2019. In an audio message posted on Twitter after being released, she said the people of Jammu and Kashmir cannot forget the “robbery and humiliation” of August 5 and demanded release of all prisoners lodged in different jails of the Union territory and outside.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd