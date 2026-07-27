‘Uska banta hai’: Mehbooba sparks a storm with comments on student protests and militancy

During her visit to Jantar Mantar on the sidelines of the Cockroach Janata Party-led protest last week, Mufti, while commenting on the lathicharge and use of pellet guns against protesting students, had said this is the first time we have witnessed scenes like this in the capital. (@MehboobaMufti/X)

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said Monday that the comments made by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in New Delhi were regrettable and accused her of justifying the use of violence against the people of J&K.

During her visit to Jantar Mantar on the sidelines of the Cockroach Janata Party-led protest last week, Mufti, while commenting on the lathicharge and use of pellet guns against protesting students, had said this is the first time we have witnessed scenes like this in the capital.

“We have seen this in Kashmir for many years, but there is militancy in Kashmir, uska banta hai, that there are militants on one side and security forces on the other. The students here are unarmed and non-violent,” she said.