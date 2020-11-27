Mehbooba Mufti claims she’s illegally detained again, denied permission to visit Pulwama

PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (File photo)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Friday claimed she has been “illegally detained yet again” stating that for the past two days, the Jammu & Kashmir administration has refused to allow her to visit the family of PDP youth wing president Waheed Rehman in Pulwama.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti said: “BJP Ministers and their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case.” She also accused the government of arresting PDP youth leader Waheed on “baseless charges” and that she was “not allowed to even console his family”.

Ive been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid’s family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case. pic.twitter.com/U5KlWzW3FQ — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 27, 2020

“Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wanted to visit Waheed’s family,” Mufti said. Mufti said she would hold a press conference later in the day.

In a letter that was tweeted by Mufti, the SSP Pulwama wrote to the Director of Special Security Group Srinagar, saying no security and anti-sabotage checks of the route were done as no advance security liaison was conducted up till now.

The SSP added that the entire manpower is committed for other election related operations, requesting that Mufti defer her tour programme.

