With eviction drive, BJP has turned Jammu and Kashmir into Afghanistan, says Mehbooba Mufti

Appealing to Opposition leaders across the country to raise their voice against the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s anti-encroachment drive, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said Monday that the BJP had turned the Union Territory into Afghanistan.

“Today if you go to Kashmir, it will appear like Afghanistan to you. Because there is a bulldozer now. Following [the scrapping of] Article 370, our identity was destroyed and our jobs, our land, our minerals, our resources were given to outsiders. The only thing we were left with was a roof over our heads. J&K is the only state where no one sleeps on footpaths and no one gets into queues of free ration,” the former chief minister of the erstwhile state said at a press conference in New Delhi. “But BJP thought ‘we can’t make the rest of the country like J&K, so let’s make J&K like the rest of the country’. Now the latest onslaught is on our homes and livelihoods. Houses and shops are being demolished in the name of an anti-encroachment drive.”

“I want to appeal to Opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, M K Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar, Tejashvi Yadav, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and the Left not to remain silent bystanders. Please raise your voice,” she further said.

Alleging that the BJP was behaving like East India Company, Mufti said, “What is happening in Kashmir at the moment is extreme. America destroyed Afghanistan in one smite with bombs. Kashmir is being destroyed every day. I believe in no state as many bulldozers would have rolled as have rolled into J&K. People are being targeted. Ironically, crooks have been given 45,000 hectares of land, while in J&K people are being evicted from their own land. Earlier, we used to think the BJP has taken inspiration from what Israel does in Palestine. But it appears it has gone further ahead.”

“You will be astonished to know that in government records, encroached land includes where the army cantonment, built during Maharaja’s time, is standing. Raj Bhawan, Nehru Guest House, Shankaracharya temple are all standing on encroached land according to the government. Is the L-G (Manoj Sinha) going to demolish all of these?” she further said.

Mufti said that while the lieutenant governor was talking about only targeting the rich, the situation was quite the opposite on the ground. “They say that they are only targeting the rich and not touching the poor. But on the ground, even houses on three-marla land and under tin sheds are being demolished. Even people who have papers from Maharaja’s time are not being considered,” she said.

She also raised the issue of Ladakh. “Look at what is happening in Ladakh. People are protesting there for protection of their land and jobs. Sonam Wangchuk has gone on to say that the policies of the government are pushing the Ladakhi’s towards militancy. So it appears that violence suits the BJP,” she said.

Mufti said that although Jammu and Kashmir was of no importance to the ruling party, it was important for “their hate politics and the politics of one nation, one religion and one language”.

“The brunt of this is being borne by the people of J&K. Everything that has happened since 2019 is an onslaught on our identity, our economy, our jobs, our land… The BJP has weaponised the brute majority it has got in Parliament. They have weaponised it to bulldoze the Constitution. All institutions have been weaponised, including the media. All voices of dissent have been crushed. They have even tried to subjugate the judiciary,” Mufti said.

Speaking about the National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate, Mufti said, “Earlier, ED and NIA were being used against journalists, human rights activists and politicians. But we are a special-status state; there are other agencies as well. All police heads have their own agencies such as SIA, SIU… I don’t know what all you need to harass people. There is a competition among them as to who can arrest more people and harass them.”