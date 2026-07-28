After faux pas, an apology: Mehbooba says her comment that drew criticism was incomplete

On use of excessive force on Jantar Mantar protesters, she had said: ‘We have seen this in Kashmir for many years, but there is militancy in Kashmir, uska banta hai…’

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readSrinagarUpdated: Jul 28, 2026 03:58 PM IST
Mufti, addressing the media in Srinagar after her return from Delhi, also apologised for her comments on protests and militancy in Kashmir. (@MehboobaMufti/X)Mehbooba Mufti, addressing the media in Srinagar after her return from Delhi, also apologised for her comments on protests and militancy in Kashmir. (@MehboobaMufti/X)
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Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has called for peaceful protests across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 to reaffirm PDP’s “commitment to restoring the constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir and resisting the erosion of democratic and federal principles.”

Mufti, addressing the media in Srinagar after her return from Delhi, also apologised for her comments on protests and militancy in Kashmir. During her visit to Jantar Mantar on the sidelines of the Cockroach Janata Party-led protest last week, Mufti, commenting on the lathicharge and use of pellet guns against protesting students, had said, “This is the first time we have witnessed scenes like this in the capital. We have seen this in Kashmir for many years, but there is militancy in Kashmir, uska banta hai, that there are militants on one side and security forces on the other. The students here are unarmed and non-violent,” she had said.

Also Read | Why Mehbooba’s party just declined Omar’s Jantar Mantar invite

The comments immediately drew criticism, including from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

On Tuesday, she clarified: “After my speech, many people came for my comments. I gave a bite to many people. In one instance, I said there is militancy, and hence they (security forces) get an excuse (bahana banta hai). In haste, the word bahana (excuse) didn’t come out of my mouth,” she said. “If my comment, which was incomplete, has hurt someone, I am sorry.”

“National Conference is presenting it as if I had signed the death warrant of Afzal Guru, as if I had signed the death warrant of Maqbool Bhat, as if I had said Kashmirion ko goli maro (shoot the Kashmiri),” she said, taking on the ruling party.

The NC rejected Mufti’s apology, saying it is instead a “justification.”

Marking the 27th foundation day of her party, Mufti also reiterated the party’s commitment to the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

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“Observe August 5 through peaceful district-level and union territory-wide protests, reaffirming the party’s commitment to restoring the constitutional position of Jammu & Kashmir and resisting the erosion of democratic and federal principles,” Mufti said while reading the resolutions passed by her party.

Mufti said her party will continue its constitutional and democratic struggle for a just resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir issue, including the restoration of Article 370, Article 35A, and the constitutional guarantees that safeguarded the unique identity and autonomy of Jammu & Kashmir.

Calling “peace with dignity” the only sustainable path towards peace through dialogue, confidence-building measures and meaningful democratic engagement among all stakeholders, the party called for safeguarding of identity, dignity, democratic rights and aspirations of people, re-opening of cross-LoC routes for trade and travel, release of political prisoners and withdrawal of security forces from militancy-free civilian areas.

The party also asked for a “fair share” of Jammu and Kashmir’s natural resources by adequate compensation or return of two major power projects, merit-based filling of vacant government posts and reservation of seats for women in electoral processes.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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