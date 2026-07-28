After faux pas, an apology: Mehbooba says her comment that drew criticism was incomplete

Mehbooba Mufti, addressing the media in Srinagar after her return from Delhi, also apologised for her comments on protests and militancy in Kashmir. (@MehboobaMufti/X)

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has called for peaceful protests across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 to reaffirm PDP’s “commitment to restoring the constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir and resisting the erosion of democratic and federal principles.”

Mufti, addressing the media in Srinagar after her return from Delhi, also apologised for her comments on protests and militancy in Kashmir. During her visit to Jantar Mantar on the sidelines of the Cockroach Janata Party-led protest last week, Mufti, commenting on the lathicharge and use of pellet guns against protesting students, had said, “This is the first time we have witnessed scenes like this in the capital. We have seen this in Kashmir for many years, but there is militancy in Kashmir, uska banta hai, that there are militants on one side and security forces on the other. The students here are unarmed and non-violent,” she had said.