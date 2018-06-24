Mehbooba Mufti hits back at Amit Shah, says charges of discrimination have no basis in reality

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. (Express photo) Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. (Express photo)

A day after BJP Amit Shah accused her of discriminating against Jammu and Ladakh region during her tenure as chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday rejected the charges wondering why none of the BJP ministers spoke about it till now if it was true.

The former J&K chief minister and PDP president, in a series of tweets, said that whatever happened during the time of the PDP-BJP rule in the state was in accordance with the Agenda of Alliance (AoA) the two parties had drawn up. “Many false charges levelled against us by our former allies,” she said, in response to Amit Shah’s statements made in Jammu a day earlier.

Many false charges levelled against us by our former allies. Our commitment to the Agenda of Alliance, co-authored by Ram Madhav & endorsed by senior leaders like Rajnath Ji never wavered. It is sad to see them disown their own initiative & label it a ‘soft approach.’ 1/6 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 24, 2018

Status quo on Article 370, dialogue with Pakistan & Hurriyat were a part of AoA. Encouraging dialogue, withdrawing cases against stonepelters & the unilateral ceasefire were much needed measures to restore confidence on the ground. This was recognized & endorsed by BJP. 2/6 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 24, 2018

“Our commitment to the AoA, co-authored by (BJP leader) Ram Madhav and endorsed by senior leaders like Rajnath (Singh) never wavered. It is sad to see them disown their own initiative and label it a ‘soft approach’.

“Status quo on Article 370, dialogue with Pakistan and Hurriyat were a part of AoA. Encouraging dialogue, withdrawing cases against stone-pelters and the unilateral ceasefire were much needed measures to restore confidence on the ground. This was recognized and endorsed by the BJP.

“Allegations of discrimination against Jammu and Ladakh have no basis in reality. Yes, the (Kashmir) Valley has been in turmoil for a long time and the floods of 2014 were a setback, therefore needed focused attention. But that does not mean that there was any less development elsewhere,” she added.

“If anything they (BJP) should review the performance of their own ministers, who largely represented the Jammu region. If there were any such concerns, none among them either at state or central level talked about it during the last three years.”

Mehbooba Mufti said that not handing over the Rasana rape and murder case to the CBI, getting the “pro-rapist Ministers” removed from the cabinet and issuing orders not to harass the Gujjar and Bakarwal community in the guise of anti-encroachment drives were her duty as Chief Minister.

Not handing over the Rasana rape & murder case to CBI,getting the pro rapist ministers removed & also issuing orders not to harass the Gujjar & Bakarwal community in the guise of anti encroachment drives were my duties as CM to provide a sense of security to both communities. 5/6 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 24, 2018

“After expressing concern about freedom of expression in J&K following Shujaat (Bukhari)’s murder, their MLA, notorious…, still threatens journalists belonging to the valley. So what are they going to do about him?”

