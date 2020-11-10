Mehbooba: Centre left no middle ground for people in Valley

PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Monday accused the BJP government at the Centre of vitiating the atmosphere in Kashmir. (File photo)

PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Monday accused the BJP government at the Centre of vitiating the atmosphere in Kashmir and leaving no middle ground for the people in Valley.

She claimed that since “all voices” have been scuttled, youths in the Valley consider it better to pick up the gun instead of being jailed.

Objecting to changes to the land regime in J&K, she said the BJP government has done nothing for the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

Pointing out that even people “like us” are finding it difficult to stay in Kashmir, she said “militancy has risen to such a level that 10-15 youths together leave a village today, because you have scuttled all the voices. You have left no option…middle ground for them)”.

