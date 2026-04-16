Meghwal introduces 3 Bills to advance women’s quota to 2029, says states’ share in expanded Lok Sabha won’t change

Meghwal said that social justice is an important part of the Constitution, and under PM Modi, “the speed and scale of social justice” for women has increased. (Photo: Screengrab from YouTube/SansadTV)

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Thursday introduced all three Bills aimed at advancing women’s reservation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 2019, and called upon all members to pass them unanimously.

Underlining that the Bills showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s firm resolve and devotion to women’s empowerment, Meghwal asserted that Lok Sabha’s strength was being increased by 50 per cent in such a way that neither men nor any state would be harmed. He asserted that the proportion of seats allocated to each state in the expanded Lok Sabha would remain unchanged.

“Today is the time to implement the historic decision of 2023,” Meghwal said, asserting that Article 368 (2) of the Constitution gives Parliament the power to amend it.