7 dead, more feared trapped after ‘explosion’ in Meghalaya rat-hole mine

Rescuers and authorities are unable to confirm how many more people may be trapped inside the mine. (Credits: Unsplash/ Representational)

At least seven people have been killed in a suspected explosion in an illegally operating rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district.

East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said the bodies of seven people, who were working in the mine, have been recovered and that one person with 70% burn injuries has been referred to the state capital, Shillong, for treatment. Rescuers and authorities are unable to confirm how many more people may be trapped inside the mine.

Rat-hole mining entails digging low horizontal tunnels, either on hill slopes or branching out of a vertical pit dug for the purpose, usually only three to four feet high, which workers enter to extract coal. It is inside these tunnels that workers are feared trapped.