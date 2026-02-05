7 dead, more feared trapped after ‘explosion’ in Meghalaya rat-hole mine

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
At least seven people have been killed in a suspected explosion in an illegally operating rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district.
East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said the bodies of seven people, who were working in the mine, have been recovered and that one person with 70% burn injuries has been referred to the state capital, Shillong, for treatment. Rescuers and authorities are unable to confirm how many more people may be trapped inside the mine.
Rat-hole mining entails digging low horizontal tunnels, either on hill slopes or branching out of a vertical pit dug for the purpose, usually only three to four feet high, which workers enter to extract coal. It is inside these tunnels that workers are feared trapped.
The incident took place in an illegally operating rat-hole mine in a forested area of Thangsku, and authorities received information about it at around 8.45 on Thursday morning.
“The people who were around said there was an explosion, but we have not yet been able to investigate what caused this incident. A rescue team is on its way from Shillong, as well as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the focus currently is on search and rescue,” SP Kumar said.
“The bodies that have been recovered so far are of workers who had come out of the tunnels themselves but then died, either from injuries or breathing issues — that will be ascertained through postmortems. But because there is no one who has come out in a condition to tell us exactly what happened and how many workers were there in total, we do not have an estimation of how many more may be trapped,” the SP said.
The incident comes a little over a year after another major tragedy in an illegally operating rat-hole mine in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, in which nine miners died after being trapped in the tunnels when the mine flooded. In 2018, yet another tragedy had taken place in East Jaintia Hill when 15 workers were trapped in a rat-hole mine and died there. Rat-hole mining is a banned practice, but continues to be rampant in the coal-rich belts of Meghalaya and Dima Hasao.
