7 dead, more feared trapped after ‘explosion’ in Meghalaya rat-hole mine

The incident took place in an illegally operating rat-hole mine in a forested area.

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
3 min readGuwahatiUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 05:53 PM IST
mine explosionRescuers and authorities are unable to confirm how many more people may be trapped inside the mine. (Credits: Unsplash/ Representational)
Make us preferred source on Google

At least seven people have been killed in a suspected explosion in an illegally operating rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district.

East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said the bodies of seven people, who were working in the mine, have been recovered and that one person with 70% burn injuries has been referred to the state capital, Shillong, for treatment. Rescuers and authorities are unable to confirm how many more people may be trapped inside the mine.

Rat-hole mining entails digging low horizontal tunnels, either on hill slopes or branching out of a vertical pit dug for the purpose, usually only three to four feet high, which workers enter to extract coal. It is inside these tunnels that workers are feared trapped.

The incident took place in an illegally operating rat-hole mine in a forested area of Thangsku, and authorities received information about it at around 8.45 on Thursday morning.

Also Read | Express View on death of rat-hole miners: A recurring tragedy

“The people who were around said there was an explosion, but we have not yet been able to investigate what caused this incident. A rescue team is on its way from Shillong, as well as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the focus currently is on search and rescue,” SP Kumar said.

“The bodies that have been recovered so far are of workers who had come out of the tunnels themselves but then died, either from injuries or breathing issues — that will be ascertained through postmortems. But because there is no one who has come out in a condition to tell us exactly what happened and how many workers were there in total, we do not have an estimation of how many more may be trapped,” the SP said.

The incident comes a little over a year after another major tragedy in an illegally operating rat-hole mine in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, in which nine miners died after being trapped in the tunnels when the mine flooded. In 2018, yet another tragedy had taken place in East Jaintia Hill when 15 workers were trapped in a rat-hole mine and died there. Rat-hole mining is a banned practice, but continues to be rampant in the coal-rich belts of Meghalaya and Dima Hasao.

Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
World is confident of stability after India's trade deals with EU, US: PM Modi
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't apply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Indian education system school fees hike
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement