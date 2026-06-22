Meghalaya rains trigger landslides, cuts off major tourist destination; Northeast on alert

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Assam has issued a special weather bulletin warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of the region until June 24.

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
2 min readGuwahatiUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 02:34 PM IST
rain, weather, monsoonThe state recorded very heavy rainfall on Sunday, with the IMD station at Mawsynram in East Khasi Hills registering the highest precipitation at 526.5 mm. (Source: PTI)
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Multiple parts of Northeast India, including Meghalaya and Manipur, have witnessed landslides as heavy monsoon rains lashed the region since Sunday.

In Meghalaya, the main road connecting the state capital Shillong to Dawki, a major tourist destination near the Bangladesh border, has been completely cut off following a major landslide.

The state recorded very heavy rainfall on Sunday, with the IMD station at Mawsynram in East Khasi Hills registering the highest precipitation at 526.5 mm. Other stations that recorded extremely high rainfall were RKM Sohra (470.4 mm) and Mawkywrat (385 mm). The IMD has forecast moderate rainfall across most parts of the state over the next four days, with the likelihood of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall at isolated places. It has also warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, severe disruption on major travel routes, and long-term disruption to municipal services.

The Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills has announced the closure of the Shillong-Dawki road from the landslide site onwards “until further notice”, stating that the NHIDCL has indicated that repair and restoration work is likely to take a few days. The district administration has advised all commuters, including tourists, to avoid the Shillong-Dawki road and use alternate routes.

Landslides have also been reported along national highways and in other hilly areas, including Assam’s Dima Hasao district and Manipur’s Senapati district, disrupting travel.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Assam has issued a special weather bulletin warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of the region until June 24.

The East Khasi Hills district administration has advised commuters to use the alternative routes through Sohra and Dawki.

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Meanwhile, monsoon floods have begun in North Assam with a total of 10,609 affected by flooding in Dhemaji district according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, as of Sunday night. with relief camps being set up in the districts of Lakhimpur and Charaideo.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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