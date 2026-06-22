Meghalaya rains trigger landslides, cuts off major tourist destination; Northeast on alert

The state recorded very heavy rainfall on Sunday, with the IMD station at Mawsynram in East Khasi Hills registering the highest precipitation at 526.5 mm. (Source: PTI)

Multiple parts of Northeast India, including Meghalaya and Manipur, have witnessed landslides as heavy monsoon rains lashed the region since Sunday.

In Meghalaya, the main road connecting the state capital Shillong to Dawki, a major tourist destination near the Bangladesh border, has been completely cut off following a major landslide.

The state recorded very heavy rainfall on Sunday, with the IMD station at Mawsynram in East Khasi Hills registering the highest precipitation at 526.5 mm. Other stations that recorded extremely high rainfall were RKM Sohra (470.4 mm) and Mawkywrat (385 mm). The IMD has forecast moderate rainfall across most parts of the state over the next four days, with the likelihood of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall at isolated places. It has also warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, severe disruption on major travel routes, and long-term disruption to municipal services.