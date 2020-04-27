Meghalaya proposes extending lockdown post May 3, relaxations in Green Zones

PM Narendra Modi interacting with the CMs during the video meet today. PM Narendra Modi interacting with the CMs during the video meet today.

In Monday’s meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said he proposed to continue with the lockdown post May 3, with “relaxation on activities in Green Zones or non-Covid affected districts” in the state.

Only nine chief ministers were asked to speak at today’s meeting, the fourth since lockdown was implemented on March 25. The Chief Ministers of Bihar, Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Puducherry got the opportunity to speak. While from the northeast, the Chief Ministers of Meghalaya and Mizoram spoke. The other states were given the option of sending their chief secretaries or ministries to attend the meet.

Among those present at the virtual meet, included Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and top officials from the PMO and Union Health Ministry. The chief ministers who attended the meeting included Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), E K Palaniswami (Tamil Nadu), Conard Sangma (Meghalaya) Trivendram Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand) and Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), news agency PTI reported.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was not present in the meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, held to discuss the road map on lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown. In his stead, Kerala was represented by state Chief Secretary Tom Jose.

However, The Indian Express learnt that Vijayan had spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah and suggested the staggered withdrawal of lockdown post May 3. He also conveyed the steps his administration has been taking in advance before migrants from abroad fly back to Kerala.

Kerala, in the meeting, also reiterated its demand of running non-stop trains to bring migrant workers home

