Meghalaya, Nagaland CMs to take oath today; PM Modi to attend swearing-in ceremonies

NDPP’s Neiphiu Rio and NPP’s Conrad Sangma will take oath as the chief ministers of Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend both the ceremonies.

The NDPP-BJP coalition in Nagaland won 37 seats in the 60-member Assembly in the recently-concluded Assembly polls. All other parties in the state subsequently handed their letters of support to the Rio-led alliance making way for an Opposition-less government in the northeastern state.

In Meghalaya, the NPP-led alliance with 45 MLAs has staked claim to form government. NPP chief Conrad K Sangma, whose party emerged single largest winning 26 seats in Assembly elections, will take oath as the chief minister, along with other cabinet ministers.

BJP’s Manik Saha will be sworn in on Thursday as the chief minister of Tripura where the saffron party has secured a majority.

Since the start of election campaign, both NDPP and BJP had projected 72-year-old Rio as their chief ministerial face. His victory – with a 92.87 per cent vote share – from his stronghold Northern Angami-II was the most resounding win of them all. His only challenger was the Congress’s Seyievelie Sachu. Rio has won every state election he contested from the constituency since 1989. He was first a Congress leader, then joined the Naga People’s Front (NPF) leader and is currently in the NDPP fold.

Rio staked his claim to form the government in Nagaland only on Monday evening.