scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

Meghalaya, Nagaland CMs to take oath today; PM Modi to attend swearing-in ceremonies

The NDPP-BJP coalition in Nagaland won 37 seats in the 60-member Assembly in the recently-concluded Assembly polls. In Meghalaya, the NPP-led alliance with 45 MLAs has staked claim to form government.

Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio.
Listen to this article
Meghalaya, Nagaland CMs to take oath today; PM Modi to attend swearing-in ceremonies
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

NDPP’s Neiphiu Rio and NPP’s Conrad Sangma will take oath as the chief ministers of Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend both the ceremonies.

The NDPP-BJP coalition in Nagaland won 37 seats in the 60-member Assembly in the recently-concluded Assembly polls. All other parties in the state subsequently handed their letters of support to the Rio-led alliance making way for an Opposition-less government in the northeastern state.

In Meghalaya, the NPP-led alliance with 45 MLAs has staked claim to form government. NPP chief Conrad K Sangma, whose party emerged single largest winning 26 seats in Assembly elections, will take oath as the chief minister, along with other cabinet ministers.

BJP’s Manik Saha will be sworn in on Thursday as the chief minister of Tripura where the saffron party has secured a majority.

Since the start of election campaign, both NDPP and BJP had projected 72-year-old Rio as their chief ministerial face. His victory – with a 92.87 per cent vote share – from his stronghold Northern Angami-II was the most resounding win of them all. His only challenger was the Congress’s Seyievelie Sachu. Rio has won every state election he contested from the constituency since 1989. He was first a Congress leader, then joined the Naga People’s Front (NPF) leader and is currently in the NDPP fold.

Also Read
HUL Hallmark Unique Identification, gold jewellery sale, gold, gold buying, HUID, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
No sale of gold jewellery without HUID from April 1
Court martial in Amshipora fake encounter killing of 3: Life term for Arm...
Bracing for hot summer, PM Modi reviews preparedness at high-level meeting
Faced with glut, potato farmers say: Distribute aloo instead of wheat thr...

Rio staked his claim to form the government in Nagaland only on Monday evening.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 09:46 IST
Next Story

Haryana Congress seeks Gov intervention on e-tendering, rising crime, corruption

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close