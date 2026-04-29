Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi gets bail, court says grounds for arrest ‘not effectively communicated’

Over 10 months after she was arrested in connection with the murder of her newlywed husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon, Sonam Raghuvanshi has been granted bail by a court in Shillong.

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Directing her release on bail in an order issued on April 27, D R Kharbtend, additional DC (Judicial), Shillong, said that Sonam “has been able to make out a case of not having been effectively communicated the grounds of arrest upon her arrest.”

The court observed that the “intimation of grounds of arrest” document in the case indicates that Sonam was not informed about an offence under section 103(1) of the BNS, which pertains to punishment for murder.