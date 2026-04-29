Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi gets bail, court says grounds for arrest ‘not effectively communicated’

Over 10 months after she was arrested in connection with the murder of her newlywed husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon, Sonam Raghuvanshi has been granted bail by a court in Shillong.
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Directing her release on bail in an order issued on April 27, D R Kharbtend, additional DC (Judicial), Shillong, said that Sonam “has been able to make out a case of not having been effectively communicated the grounds of arrest upon her arrest.”
The court observed that the “intimation of grounds of arrest” document in the case indicates that Sonam was not informed about an offence under section 103(1) of the BNS, which pertains to punishment for murder.
“Though it has been argued that this is a clerical error, however such error cannot occur in all documents… In none of the documents has the petitioner been intimated that she is arrested for the offence u/s 103(1) BNS. Even in the formats of the intimation of grounds of arrest, it is observed that specific facts constituting the offence have not been communicated to the accused person,” observed the court in the order.
The court directed her release on bail on the condition that she not leave the jurisdiction of the court, except with due permission; not abscond or tamper with evidence or witnesses; attend court on every fixed date; and submit a personal bond and surety.
Sonam was arrested on June 9, 2025, and has been lodged in the District Prison and Correctional Home, Shillong. She had been arrested along with four other people, including Raj Kushwaha, with whom she was allegedly in a relationship, days after Raja’s body was recovered from a gorge below Wei Sawdong falls in Sohra. This came after widespread search operations were initiated after the couple went “missing” on May 23 while travelling in the area as part of their honeymoon.
In the chargesheet, which was filed on September 5, the Meghalaya police have alleged that Raja’s murder took place in Sonam’s presence following a conspiracy hatched by her and Raj Kushwaha. Following the framing of charges in the case, Sonam pleaded not guilty.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
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