Mega BJP convention in Bhopal enters ‘World Book of Records’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during BJP ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’, in Bhopal. (PTI/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during BJP ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’, in Bhopal. (PTI/File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed its mega convention of workers organised here Tuesday has entered the `World Book of Records’ (WBR).

The day-long event, `Karyakarta Mahakumbh’, has been awarded the title of the World’s Largest Cadre Based Convention of any Political Party’ by the UK-based World Book of Records (WBR), a party leader claimed Wednesday.

The mega convention, held at the sprawling BHEL Jamboree Maidan in the city, was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

“Karyakarta Mahakumbh has got a place in WBR as ‘World’s Largest Cadre Based Convention of any Political Party’, claimed BJP Media Cell in-charge Lokendra Parashar.

A certificate of this effect was received by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president Rakesh Singh from WBR officials, he said.

Parashar claimed about 10 lakh people attended the event.

He said 15 teams from the London-based organisation surveyed the conclave on different parameters before awarding the certificate.

The BJP had set up 45 LED screens, constructed five helipads, an exhibition hall spread across one lakh square feet, vehicle parking arrangements on 26 hectares of land besides 1,580 toilets for the event, Parashar said.

