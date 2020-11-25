Meeting on Covid-19 vaccination: Logistics will be in place, Yogi Adityanath tells PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participates in a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on Covid-19 vaccines. (Twitter/@CMOfficeUP)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state government has already issued necessary directions to departments concerned to make arrangements for a massive Covid-19 vaccination drive.

During an online meeting with the Prime Minister and the chief ministers of other states, Adityanath assured the Centre that logistics required for the vaccination drive would be in place in advance.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has started preparations for a massive coronavirus vaccination drive and required logistics will be in place in advance… The government has issued necessary directions to departments concerned to be prepared for a massive vaccination drive,”a statement issued here quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

The whole exercise should be done in an organised and time-bound manner with inter-departmental coordination and all logistics should be in place in time,” the Chief Minister said.

He said his government was well aware that an adequate number of vaccinators would be needed considering the state’s large population.

The Health Department has been asked to make arrangements for the training of vaccinators, he said.

On Monday, Adityanath had issued directions to senior officials to ensure that cold chains required to store the vaccines are in place in all the districts by December 15.

During the virtual conference, Adityanath praised Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for “skilful handling of the Covid-19 crisis in the country”.

