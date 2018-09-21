Meeting of India, Pak foreign ministers: Congress slams govt, says it’s mocking soldiers’ sacrifices

The Congress on Thursday slammed the government after it announced that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi will meet and hold discussions on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next week. The Congress said the government was mocking the sacrifices being made by Indian soldiers by “entering into a dialogue with Pakistan”.

It referred to Pakistani Rangers slitting the throat of a BSF head constable in J&K on Tuesday and asked what was the BJP government’s policy on Pakistan.

“From 2004 to 2014, the BJP proclaimed from every rooftop that terror and talks cannot go hand in hand… Today, when a BSF jawan has been mutilated and tortured with utter depravity, for the government to go ahead and say that they would be talking to the Foreign Minister of Pakistan on the sidelines of the UNGA summit mocks the sacrifice of this brave soldier,” said senior Congress leader Manish Tewari.

He said the government has, in the past four years, shown that it has no policy on Pakistan. “Its policy has been a mix of flip-flops, U-turns, black flips and somersaults. The country now realises that these were absolutely the wrong people who were entrusted with the nation’s destiny in 2014.”

Referring to the killing of the BSF man, he said India cannot allow such barbaric acts to happen again and again and needs to respond. “The NDA-BJP government is in the dock. The country wants a response to this inhuman and barbaric killing. This is not the time to go into the very rhetorical statements which used to emanate when the NDA-BJP were in opposition. But, today they are in government, they are in power,” he said.

