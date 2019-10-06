Meeting held for plan to increase Ganges dolphin population by 2030

A one-day workshop was organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and WWF-India on Saturday for developing a charter that aims to enhance the population of the Ganges River Dolphin by 2030.

Today, the total population of the Gangetic Dolphin stands between 2,500-3,000, of which, more than 80% inhabit the Ganga and its tributaries. “NMCG has been relentlessly working for the conservation and protection of the species… We will develop enabling policies for the integration of Dolphin conservation at State and national level,’’ said the Director General of the NMCG.

Ravi Singh, SG & CEO, WWF-Indiam, said, “We have lost the Yangtze River Dolphin species found in China and we should focus on protecting our remaining dolphin species including the Ganga River Dolphins and Indus River Dolphins in India.”