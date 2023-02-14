Meeting of EU officials, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs focuses on ‘smart urbanisation’

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi said Tuesday that the joint working group (JWG) with the European Union (EU) discussed capacity building and exchange of knowledge as a part of the ongoing India-EU partnership.

Referring to the meeting with top EU officials that took place on Monday, Joshi said in a series of tweets that the meeting focused on “smart and sustainable urbanisation”. Among the EU officials present at the meeting were EU Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto. “…The JWG focused on strengthening cooperation in urban mobility, smart cities, circular economy & SWM,” he said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the secretary added: “The JWG deliberated on the ongoing India-EU partnership in #sustainable urban development & discussed ways to exchange know-how & capacity building. Officials of EU Commission, EIB& EU Delegation to India participated in these discussions.”

Tweeting a photo from the meeting on Monday, European Commission Deputy Director General for Regional and Urban Policy Normunds Popens said: “Cooperation between the EC and Indian authorities on urban matters is very intense!”

Officials of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, including those under the Smart Cities Mission, also attended the meeting.