Meeting ‘brother’ in UAE, PM Modi urges NRIs to invest in J&K, Ladakh

Weeks after the UAE backed India on scrapping special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the NRI business community-based in the UAE to invest in India, particularly in J&K and Ladakh. The NRI business community demonstrated their enthusiasm in this regard, according to MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

As Modi met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Saturday, the Crown Prince told him, “I am so grateful that my brother is coming to his second home.”

Ahead of the meeting, Modi said that as far as Article 370 is concerned, the internal steps were taken in a “completely democratic, open, transparent and constitutional manner”.

Describing his bilateral meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed — known as MBZ and considered one of the most powerful leaders in the Gulf — as “excellent”, he said they “spoke about multiple subjects, including ways to improve trade and people-to-people relations between India and UAE”. “His personal commitment to strong bilateral relations is very strong,” Modi tweeted.

Modi was given the ‘’Order of Zayed’’, the highest civilian decoration conferred by the UAE government. He also launched RuPay card to expand the network of cashless transactions abroad, and bought sweets using the card.

Modi, ahead of the visit, told The Khaleej Times, “India has been a victim of cross-border terrorism for over four decades. Both India and the UAE have a common interest in ensuring that the anti-humanity forces that shelter or promote terrorism in any way are compelled to give up their destructive policies. The UAE has shown full understanding of the strong steps we have taken against terrorism. We have exemplary cooperation to ensure mutual security.”

The UAE’s support to India’s move on J&K has been a major diplomatic success for the Modi government, as the UAE is one of the major members of the OIC grouping. The UAE had viewed the decision on J&K as an “internal matter” as stipulated by the Indian Constitution.