Meeting BJP worker’s family was an act of ‘humanity’, says Yogendra Yadav

A day after he was suspended from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), social activist Yogendra Yadav said he visited the dead BJP worker’s family to share their grief since it is part of Indian culture.

Yadav was suspended for a month for visiting the family of Subham Mishra, a Bharatiya Janata Party worker who was killed in the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Yadav said he regretted not consulting other members of the SKM before his meeting and it saddens him to have hurt their feelings.

संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के फ़ैसले पर @_YogendraYadav का बयान मैं संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा की सामूहिक निर्णय प्रक्रिया का सम्मान करता हूं और इस प्रक्रिया के तहत दी गई सजा को सहर्ष स्वीकार करता हूं। इस ऐतिहासिक किसान आंदोलन की सफलता के लिए मैं पहले से भी ज्यादा लगन से काम करता रहूंगा। pic.twitter.com/EdRgvErqDT — Swaraj India (@_SwarajIndia) October 22, 2021

“In any movement, collective opinion prevails above individual understanding. I am sorry that I did not talk to other comrades of SKM before taking this decision,” he said through a statement.

“I respect the collective decision-making process of the SKM and gladly accept the punishment awarded under this process.

“I will continue to work more diligently than ever for the success of this historic peasant movement,” he added.

Yadav defended his meeting with the Mishra family calling it an act of “humanity”.

“It is in line with humanity and Indian culture to share the misery of even those who are your sworn enemies,” he said.

He said he met families of the farmers and the journalist killed in the same incident before moving on to meet family of the BJP worker. He hoped that his public expression of sentiments will only strengthen farmers’ movement.

“I hope that a fruitful dialogue can be started on this question,” he said.

According to a senior farmer leader, Yadav’s suspension decision was taken at a general body meeting of the SKM, which has been spearheading the nationwide protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

“He (Yadav) cannot participate in the meetings and other activities of Samyukta Kisan Morcha,” the leader said.

Yadav had attended the SKM’s general body meeting on Thursday.

In all, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. Four farmers and a journalist were run over when a Jeep allegedly being driven by a union minister’s son ploughed through a walking column of farmers in the district’s Tikunia village. Angry farmers then allegedly dragged out some people from vehicles part of the convoy and beat them to death.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.