Meet the six experts in Nandan Nilekani-led high-powered exam reform task force

The BJP-led NDA government has formed a high-powered task force to look into next-generation reforms for the country’s education sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Instagram Sunday.

Nandan Nilekani

The co-founder and chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited, Nilekani was the founding chairman of the UIDAI in the rank of a Cabinet Minister from 2009-2014. In January 2023, he was appointed the co-chair of the “G20 Task Force on Digital Public Infrastructure for Economic Transformation, Financial Inclusion, and Development”.

Nilekani was also the chairman of the Technology Advisory Group for Unique Projects (TAGUP), established by the government in 2010, that influenced the IT system for large-scale public projects, including GST. Born in Bengaluru, Nilekani received his Bachelor’s degree from IIT, Bombay.