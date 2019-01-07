Meet the scientists: Einstein was wrong, Ravan had 24 aircraft

Kannan Jegathala Krishnan, who dismissed the work of Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton and Stephen Hawking at the 106th Indian Science Congress, told The Indian Express Sunday that just as the 20th century belonged to Einstein, this one “would belong” to him.

Advertising

“I am a better physicist then any of them because my research will answer all the questions about physics,” he said. He is presently engaged in research on the “origin of the universe” at the World Community Service Centre Aliyar (Tamil Nadu), at the ashram of Maharishi Vethathri. His guide is ‘Yogin’ Sathyamurthy, a lab technician by qualification, who teaches yoga.

Krishnan (42) has a PhD in “renewal energy systems” from the Department of Electrical Engineering in Victoria University, Melbourne, but no degree in Physics. “Why do you need a degree for knowledge?” he said.

On January 4, Krishnan, who was the main speaker at the ‘Rashtriya Kishore Vaigyanik Sammelan (Children’s Science Congress)’, rejected Einstein’s theory of relativity, Newton’s theory of gravity and Hawking’s theories on black holes. Another speaker, Andhra University vice-chancellor Prof G Nageswara Rao, had claimed that claimed that Kauravas in the Mahabharata were test tube babies produced by using stem cell technology.

Advertising

Krishnan had also said that when the theory of gravitation is replaced by his theory he would call it the “Modi Wave”. An Australian citizen, Krishnan said that he hoped to make India proud through his work and wanted to relocate here for further research.

After a degree in engineering from Bharathiar University Coimbatore, Krishnan went to Australia for higher studies and did a course in Information System Management from Queensland University. He then completed an MBA and started a business.

“The 20th century was that of Einstein, and in some years, this century will be … mine,” he said. According to Krishnan, his papers had been published in two journals but provided no names. He claimed to have sent emails of his experiments to 400 people including Hawking, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University, the President, prime ministers, physicists, newspaper editors and senior officials in universities.

He also talked of his research under ‘Yogin’ Prof Sathyamurthy, who he said had given him the concept of his research though he was a lab technician by qualification.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rao said that he only wanted to “wanted to make children aware that in history we had examples to show there were things like aeroplanes and stem cell techniques in that era also.”

Rao, also a lead speakers at the Children’s Science session, who had also said there that Ravana not only had a Puskhpaka Vimaana but “24 types of aircraft”, has been a faculty member in the department of inorganic and analytical chemistry since 1989 and became a professor in 2006. He has been vice-chancellor of the Tirupati-based Andhra University since 2016.

Rao has written a book called ‘Computer applications in Chemistry”, and claims to have published 300 papers. “How a mother can produce 100 children if test tube or stem cell technology was not available then?” he said.

Advertising

He said: “I was just telling students about science and I spoke about such historical facts which are somehow related to modern time science and technology…Why can’t a scientist tell students historical fact,” he said. “Children should have knowledge of both”.