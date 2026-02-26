Meet Rado and Rana: Cyberabad’s newest K9 recruits joining fight against drugs and explosives

They are lean, smart, and have a nose for trouble. Cyberabad’s K9 force is all set to expand, thanks to two new recruits – Rado and Rana.

As a result of the city’s rapidly growing population, Rado, a Labrador Retriever, and Rana, a Belgian Malinois, will join Spyder, Tyson, Rocky, and Max as part of the 18 K9s in service in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. According to sources, the new inductions are aimed at strengthening policing in a city that, over the last two years, has seen an increase in large, high-security events involving celebrities and public representatives.

Cyber Security Wing (Headquarters) Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police P Hanumantha Rao said the two new police canines were previously part of the Telangana State CID.