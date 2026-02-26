Meet Rado and Rana: Cyberabad’s newest K9 recruits joining fight against drugs and explosives

They are lean, smart, and have a nose for trouble. Cyberabad’s K9 force is all set to expand, thanks to two new recruits – Rado and Rana.
As a result of the city’s rapidly growing population, Rado, a Labrador Retriever, and Rana, a Belgian Malinois, will join Spyder, Tyson, Rocky, and Max as part of the 18 K9s in service in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. According to sources, the new inductions are aimed at strengthening policing in a city that, over the last two years, has seen an increase in large, high-security events involving celebrities and public representatives.
Cyber Security Wing (Headquarters) Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police P Hanumantha Rao said the two new police canines were previously part of the Telangana State CID.
“With these two canines, the total number of police canines currently working under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has reached 18. Of these, 12 are for explosive detection, two are for drug detection, and four are tracker canines,” he said, adding that the dogs were all trained at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA) at Moinabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
As part of the force, tracker canines help identify suspects, search for missing persons or objects, and find evidence. They also assist in explosive detection, sanitise grounds for major events, and respond to threat calls.
“Apart from being pressed into service at public events, the tracker canines help in investigations by identifying suspects in murder cases, armed robberies, and ATM thefts,” Rao told The Indian Express.
Meanwhile, narcotic canines play a crucial role in identifying drugs such as marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, opium, MDMA, and heroin, Rao said, adding: “A lot of illegal drugs are being detected and seized in Hyderabad and surrounding areas, thanks to Cyberabad K9 squad”.
Story continues below this ad
Eleven of the 18 K9s are Labradors — a breed with origins in Britain. This is followed by five Belgian Malinois, a herding dog breed from Belgium, and two Dobermans, a working breed with origins in German
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More