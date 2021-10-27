Meet members of the SC-appointed committee to probe Pegasus

A three-member committee has been appointed by the Supreme Court to look into allegations of unauthorised surveillance using Pegasus, a spyware developed by Israeli firm NSO Group.

The committee members are Dr Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Dean of National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar; Dr Prabaharan P, Professor at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Kerala; and Dr Ashwin Anil Gumaste, Institute Chair Associate Professor at Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

It will be supervised by retired judge Justice R V Raveendran. The former Supreme Court Justice is a highly-respected member of the law community, and was recently referred by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana as “one of the legends who have increased the prestige of the Supreme Court of India”. In the order, the Court asked Justice Raveendran to “oversee the functioning of the Committee with respect to the methodology to be adopted, procedure to be followed, enquiry and investigation that is carried out and preparation of the report.”

Prof Dr Naveen Kumar Chaudhary: An expert in the areas of cyber security, e-governance, digital forensics, network security and communication engineering, Prof Chaudhary is also a member of a UGC panel on developing an ecosystem for cyber security in higher education institutions in India. The institute had announced his appointment to the UGC panel in March this year. Prof Chaudhary is a dean at the National Forensic Sciences University at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. According to his profile on the institute’s website, Prof Chaudhary received the Chairman Chief of Staff Committee Commendation award for drafting a visionary document on space technology capacity building in 2015.

Dr Ashwin Anil Gumaste: Dr Gumaste holds the position of Institute Chair associate professor (computer science and engineering) at the IIT Bombay. He received the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology in 2018. Optical networks, broadband communication, end-to-end networks are some of the areas he specialises in. Dr Gumaste played a critical role in the development of carrier ethernet switch routers, a product that was commercialised by the Electronics Corporation of India Ltd as part of a major technology transfer agreement between the IIT Bombay and the industry.

Dr Prabaharan P: He is a professor with the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham School of Engineering and specialises in cybersecurity. He has published several papers on deep malware detection, intrusion detection and ransomware detection among others.