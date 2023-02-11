Meet the 7 new judges of Supreme Court who were appointed this week

With seven new judges appointed this week, the Supreme Court will now have its full strength of 34 judges. Here’s who were appointed as judges this week.

Justice Pankaj Mithal

Justice Mithal was the 40th Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court when he was elevated. He was originally appointed a judge of the Allahabad High Court on July 7, 2006. As a senior judge of the Allahabad High Court, a bench led by Justice Mithal took suo-moto cognisance of the hurried cremation of the victim in the alleged Hathras gang rape incident in 2020. In the case titled “In Re: Right to decent and dignified last rites/cremation”, the bench directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to come up with a draft policy for the formulation of proper guidelines to avoid such incidents in the future. On December 4, 2020, the SC Collegium recommended him for appointment as the Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. A year later, in October 2021, he was transferred as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

Justice Sanjay Karol

Justice Karol was the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court when he was recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court. Born in Shimla, he enrolled as an advocate in 1986.

Justice Karol was a junior of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley and practiced in Delhi. In 1998, he was appointed as the Advocate General of Himachal Pradesh and in 2007, he was elevated as a judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. In November 2018, he was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court and was then transferred to the Patna High Court in November 2019.

As Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, Justice Karol struck down OBC and EBC quotas in the Bihar municipal elections for flouting guidelines issued by the Supreme Court. In a suo-moto action, the Justice Karol-led bench also asked the state government to make the Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum for Dr Rajendra Prasad.

Justice P V Sanjay Kumar

Justice Kumar was the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court when he was recommended for appointment as judge of the Supreme Court. Born on August 14, 1963 in Hyderabad, Justice Kumar graduated from the Delhi University and enrolled in the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in 1988. His father P Ramachandra Reddy was the former Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh between 1969 and 1982.

Justice Kumar was elevated as a judge of the AP High Court in 2008. He was the senior most judge of the Telangana High Court when he was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court where he would be the 13th in seniority. The move sparked protests in the Telangana Bar. In 2021, he was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah was a judge of the Patna High Court when he was recommended for appointment as judge of the Supreme Court. In 1991, he enrolled with the Bar and began his practice at the Patna High Court. He specialised in Constitutional and Service laws and appeared before the Central Administrative Tribunal, Commercial Taxes Tribunal, Board of Revenue, District Courts, Consumer Disputes Redressal bodies, and in a few arbitrations.

Justice Amanullah was elevated as a Judge of the Patna High Court on June 20, 2011 and then transferred to Andhra Pradesh High Court on October 10, 2021, for a brief stint. On June 20, 2022, he was transferred back to the Patna High Court.

Justice Manoj Mishra

Justice Mishra graduated from the University of Allahabad in 1988 and enrolled as an advocate on December 12, 1988. He practiced in civil, revenue, criminal and constitutional sides at the Allahabad High Court, where he was elevated as Additional Judge on November 21, 2011. He took oath as a permanent judge on August 6, 2013. A decade later, on February 6 this year, he was elevated to the Supreme Court of India.

In 2022, Justice Mishra presided over several important matters in the Allahabad High Court such as “Upendra v. State of U.P.” where the court acquitted a man accused of raping and murdering a 75-year-old woman, due to a lack of proper and scientific investigation. Similarly, in the “Satya Prakash v.­ State of U.P.” case, he set aside the convict’s life imprisonment, reasoning that the eyewitness testimony of a solitary eyewitness is not truthful. He also presided over the Nithari Case, also known as “Surendra Koli v. State Through C.B.I.” where he questioned the CBI as to why there was so much delay in submitting replies or producing post-mortem reports. “This casual approach on the part of CBI is clearly unacceptable,” the bench had said in the case.

Justice Rajesh Bindal

Justice Bindal was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court when he was recommended for appointment as a judge of the apex court. Born on April 16, 1961 in Ambala, Justice Bindal studied law from the Kurukshetra University and began his career as a lawyer in 1985.

As an advocate, he represented Haryana in the dispute concerning Satluj-Yamuna water before the tribunal and the Supreme Court. He represented the Income-tax Department, Haryana region, before the High Court and was elevated as a Judge of the High Court of Punjab & Haryana on March 22, 2006.

He was briefly the acting Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in December 2020 before being appointed as the acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court on April 29 just as West Bengal finished polling. However, in the political tussle that followed the election results between the TMC and the Centre in the courts, Justice Bindal’s decisions came under the scanner.

In May, Justice Arindam Sinha, a senior judge of the Calcutta High Court, in an unprecedented move, had written a letter to all judges of the high court, including Justice Bindal, raising questions over the acting Chief Justice’s intervention in the Narada sting case in transferring the case to the High Court and staying the bail granted to four TMC leaders by a CBI court. In September 2021, he was transferred as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Aravind Kumar

Justice Kumar was the 27th Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court when he was recommended for appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court. In 2009, Justice Kumar was appointed an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court. In October 2021, he was appointed Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

In October 2022, he took suo moto cognizance of the Morbi bridge collapse and came down heavily on the Morbi municipality and state government for its negligence and undue favours granted to a private entity to manage the bridge without a valid contract. A bench headed by him also heard nearly 100 petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act on a day-to-day basis and suggested multiple amendments to the law for the state government to consider.

It was on Justice Kumar’s suggestion that the Gujarat government initiated ‘signal schools’ with the cooperation of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to provide basic educational facilities to children engaged in begging jobs, where buses were converted into classrooms.