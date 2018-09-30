Meerut video: Accused cops transferred out

Claiming that she was “simply followed senior’s orders” and is “now paying for it”, constable Priyanka Singh said she belongs to the “oppressed SC community” and “cannot oppress another person”. Claiming that she was “simply followed senior’s orders” and is “now paying for it”, constable Priyanka Singh said she belongs to the “oppressed SC community” and “cannot oppress another person”.

Three police personnel, including a woman constable, who were allegedly seen beating up a nursing student and her Muslim friend in a video after rescuing the couple from a mob on September 23 in Meerut’s Jagrati Vihar, have been transferred out of the district, officials said on Saturday.

The 29-minute video clip was purportedly recorded inside a jeep after the police team “rescued” the woman and her friend from his apartment after it was “raided” by a mob, allegedly including some VHP men.

Meerut’s SSP, Akhilesh Kumar, confirmed that constables Salek Chand and Neetu Singh have been transferred to Gorakhpur, and constable Priyanka Singh to Varanasi. “The three police personnel have been transferred out of Meerut till the investigation into their roles in the incident is completed and action taken against them, if they were found guilty,” the SSP said.

Claiming that she was “simply followed senior’s orders” and is “now paying for it”, constable Priyanka Singh said she belongs to the “oppressed SC community” and “cannot oppress another person”. While trying to distance himself from the entire episode, Neetu Singh said: “I was sitting in the front (of the jeep) and did not know what was happening at the back. I tried to stop Priyanka, but that exchange was not recorded in the video.”

On Friday, the Muslim youth lodged an FIR at Medical College Police Station against “six VHP activists”, who he alleged had roughed up and abused him on the lines of his religion. “We have lodged the complaint. It will be clubbed with the FIR already registered with us against VHP activists,” Satish Kumar, in-charge of Medical College police station, said.

