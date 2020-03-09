Meerut to put up photos of anti-CAA protesters, send damage notices

Meerut is the fourth district in Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow, Muzaffarnagar and Kanpur where the recovery process has been initiated. (Express File Photo) Meerut is the fourth district in Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow, Muzaffarnagar and Kanpur where the recovery process has been initiated. (Express File Photo)

The Meerut district administration has served notices to 51 people for the recovery of Rs 28.27 lakh for damage to public properties during the December 20 anti-CAA protest and is planning to put up posters and billboards carrying the names and photos to whom notices have been served.

The plan comes at a time when the Allahabad High Court reserved its order on the state government’s move to put up similar posters in Lucknow.

“We have served notices to 51 people for the recovery of 28.27 lakh for the loss of government property, and each of these individuals will have to pay around Rs 55,431 within a week. They will be subjected to further legal action such as attachment of their properties if they fail to deposit the due amount,” Additional District Magistrate (Meerut city) Ajay Kumar Tiwari said. “The names and photos of these (51) people will be pasted at police stations concerned,” District Magistrate Anil Dhingra added.

According to ADM (Finance) of Meerut city, Subhash Chand Prajapati, the 51 people were “identified through CCTV footages and mobile phone photos and videos”. “The fiscal assessment of the damage to government properties was carried out by the Meerut Development Authority (MDA) and Meerut Nagar Nigam (MNN). It has come out to Rs 28.27 lakh, out of which Rs 10 lakh have to be recovered from identified people for the damage to Islamabad police post that was set ablaze, Rs 11.70 lakh for the damage to MDA properties, Rs 6.80 lakh to MNN properties and Rs 35,000 to the damage to the RAF and the CRPF vehicles during the vandalism,” Prajapati added.

On December 20, Meerut witnessed violence during protests against the new citizenship law and NRC. The violence left six people dead and dozens injured, including security personnel.

Police formed an SIT to probe the violence and identify those involved in the vandalism. A total of 24 cases were lodged at four police stations in which 180 people were named as accused. Police have arrested 34 people in connection with the incident so far.

