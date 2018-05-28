Meerut Sugar mill fire: Samajwadi Party workers demand more compensation for deceased’s kin

The deputy labour commissioner’s office in Meerut had also settled on compensation of Rs 8.5 lakh to the victim’s father, along with the mill owners’ contribution of Rs 3 lakh. (Representational) The deputy labour commissioner’s office in Meerut had also settled on compensation of Rs 8.5 lakh to the victim’s father, along with the mill owners’ contribution of Rs 3 lakh. (Representational)

A day after a fire claimed a young man’s life and left two others with severe burns at the Kinauni Sugar Mill in Meerut, Samajwadi Party (SP) workers staged a dharna with the body outside the premises, demanding higher compensation and action against the mill owners, on Sunday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of Monu, 25, who was killed, and Rs 3 lakh each for the families of the seriously injured. The deputy labour commissioner’s office in Meerut had also settled on compensation of Rs 8.5 lakh to the victim’s father, along with the mill owners’ contribution of Rs 3 lakh. However, SP leader Atul Pradhan protested outside the mill’s locked gates Sunday demanding Rs 50 lakh for Monu’s family.

“The management and local administration had been giving false information regarding the casualty and number of those injured on Saturday. Now they are unwilling to pay Rs 50 lakh compensation and provide job to a member of the victim’s family. This shows the apathy of the Yogi government towards the poor and downtrodden,” said Pradhan. Jayveer, Monu’s father, however said, “While no compensation can make up for the loss to our family, we are satisfied with what the government has done for us.”

BJP legislators from Meerut, Jitendra Satwai and Somendra Tomar, who were scheduled to attend the inauguration of the Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat, also reached Kinauni Sugar Mill where they tried to pacify the protesters, assuring that the government had announced adequate compensation. “I went to meet the squatters and assured them that the victim’s wife will get a job as part of the compensation,” Jitendra Pal Singh, BJP MLA from Siwal Khas Assembly segment, told The Indian Express over phone.

K P Singh, a contractor working for the mill, said that the management had ordered an internal inquiry to find out the cause of the fire. He added that the mill had suffered a loss of Rs 40 crore due to the fire.

