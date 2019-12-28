Meerut SP tells protesters go to Pak if you don’t want to live here; his defence: they raised pro-Pak slogans

An image grab from the video in which SP Akhilesh N Singh is heard saying: “Khaoge yahan ka, gaoge kahin aur ka” An image grab from the video in which SP Akhilesh N Singh is heard saying: “Khaoge yahan ka, gaoge kahin aur ka”

A top police officer in Meerut has been caught on camera asking local residents to tell protesters to “go to Pakistan” during clashes on December 20, when four persons died during protests against the new citizenship law.

The video clip, shot in Lisari Gate, shows SP City Akhilesh N Singh saying: “Kahan jaoge, is gali ko theek kar doonga (Where will you go, I will sort out this lane)”, referring to four protesters police were chasing.

The officer then turns to three persons and says: “Yeh jo kaali aur peeli patti baande huye hain inse keh do Pakistan chale jao…khaoge yahan ka, gaoge kahin aur ka… Yeh gali mujhe yaad ho gayi hai. Aur jab mujhe yaad ho jaata hai toh mein naani tak pahunch jaata hun (The ones tying black and yellow bands, tell them to go to Pakistan. You eat here but sing praises of another place… This lane is now familiar to me. And once I remember, I can even reach your grandmother).”

In the video, the officer, surrounded by other personnel, can also be seen warning the three men standing at the junction of two lanes. “Agar kuch ho gaya toh tum log keemat chukaoge… Har ek-ek aadmi ko jail mein bandh karoonga (If something happens, you guys will pay the price. Every man from each house will be arrested),” the official can be heard saying.

When contacted by The Indian Express, Singh said “the context is that anti-social elements were making pro-Pakistan statements”. “We had come to the area to see who all were making pro-Pakistan statements. When we arrived with force, they had run away. We found out that there were 3-4 such people who wanted to create an issue. We had discussions with locals,” the SP said.

