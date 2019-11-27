Meerut: SP leader held for attempt to molest doctor, assaulting her husband

A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader in Meerut has been arrested after he and his accomplices tried to molest a woman, and after facing resistance, beat up her husband with iron rods and lathis while attempting to drag her out of her car. The incident occurred on late on Friday, when the doctor couple, who work at a state-run medical college in Meerut, were returning home.

In an FIR lodged at the police station, the woman said that SP leader Pinkle Gurjar had been stalking her for a few days. On Friday, Gurjar and four unidentified people with him tried to molest her when she was returning home. “They tried to pull me out of the car and also brutally beat my husband when both of us put up resistance,” she said in the FIR.

“The main accused has been arrested, while raids are being conducted to nab his accomplices. He is associated with a mainstream political party and has threatened the victim many times earlier. A case under IPC Sections 307(murderous assault), 294 (obscene act or words in public place) has been registered against him while we are hopeful of arresting others very soon,” Singh said.