Meerut South to Modipuram: India’s fastest metro train begins commercial run – check travel time, stops, fare

Meerut South to Modipuram Metro train service: India’s fastest metro train service between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh has commenced operations. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Meerut Metro rail project, marking a major boost to urban connectivity in the region. The Meerut Metro trains are being maintained and operated by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

Meerut South to Modipuram Metro Train: Travel Time, Speed

The metro train will cover a distance of 23 km in 30 minutes. The train is designed for a top speed of 135 kmph and will run at a maximum operational speed of up to 120 kmph.

Meerut South to Modipuram Metro Train: Timings, Interchange stations

The metro rail service between Meerut South to Modipuram will operate daily from 6 am to 10 pm,, with services running at intervals of around 10 minutes. These four stations: Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram will serve as interchange stations between Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro. For intra-city travel, passengers in Meerut can use the Meerut Metro, while those travelling towards Noida or Delhi will need to switch to the Namo Bharat from the interchange stations.