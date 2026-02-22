Meerut South to Modipuram: India’s fastest metro train begins commercial run – check travel time, stops, fare

Meerut South to Modipuram Metro train service: India’s fastest metro train service between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh has commenced operations. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Meerut Metro rail project, marking a major boost to urban connectivity in the region. The Meerut Metro trains are being maintained and operated by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).
Meerut South to Modipuram Metro Train: Travel Time, Speed
The metro train will cover a distance of 23 km in 30 minutes. The train is designed for a top speed of 135 kmph and will run at a maximum operational speed of up to 120 kmph.
Meerut South to Modipuram Metro Train: Timings, Interchange stations
The metro rail service between Meerut South to Modipuram will operate daily from 6 am to 10 pm,, with services running at intervals of around 10 minutes. These four stations: Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram will serve as interchange stations between Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro. For intra-city travel, passengers in Meerut can use the Meerut Metro, while those travelling towards Noida or Delhi will need to switch to the Namo Bharat from the interchange stations.
The Meerut Metro train will halt at 13 stations. These are: Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Bramhapuri, Meerut Central, Bhaisali, Begumpul, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North, Modipuram and Modipuram Depot.
Meerut South to Modipuram Metro Train: Ticket Price
The minimum fare for travelling on the Meerut Metro train is Rs 20, while the maximum fare goes up to Rs 60. This means that a passenger travelling from Modipuram to Meerut South will need to pay Rs 60. However, if the journey is extended towards Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi, the total fare will increase to Rs 210. However, passengers opting for the premium coach on Namo Bharat train will have to pay around 20 per cent more than the standard fare.
नमो भारत
FARE MATRIX
मेरठ मेट्रो
Inter-station fares (INR) across 23 stations — Sahibabad to Modipuram Depot
Namo Bharat: Standard ₹20–₹210 | Premium: +20%
Meerut Metro: ₹20–₹60
🔍 Filter:
STATIONS
AS1
Z00
A01
A02
A03
A04
A05
A06
AS2
A07
A08
A09
A10
A11
A12
A13
A14
A15
A16
A17
A18
A19
A20
A21
AS3
JangpuraAS1
X
₹20
₹30
₹50
₹70
₹80
₹100
₹110
₹120
₹120
₹140
₹150
₹160
₹180
₹180
₹200
₹200
₹200
₹200
₹200
₹200
₹210
₹210
₹210
₹210
Sarai Kale KhanZ00
₹20
X
₹30
₹50
₹60
₹80
₹90
₹100
₹110
₹120
₹140
₹140
₹160
₹170
₹180
₹180
₹190
₹190
₹200
₹200
₹210
₹210
₹210
₹210
₹210
New Ashok NagarA01
₹30
₹30
X
₹30
₹50
₹60
₹70
₹80
₹90
₹100
₹120
₹130
₹150
₹160
₹160
₹160
₹170
₹170
₹180
₹180
₹190
₹200
₹200
₹200
₹200
Anand ViharA02
₹50
₹50
₹30
X
₹30
₹40
₹50
₹60
₹100
₹80
₹90
₹100
₹120
₹140
₹140
₹140
₹140
₹160
₹160
₹160
₹170
₹180
₹180
₹180
₹180
SahibabadA03
₹70
₹60
₹50
₹30
X
₹30
₹30
₹40
₹50
₹60
₹80
₹90
₹110
₹120
₹130
₹130
₹140
₹140
₹140
₹140
₹160
₹160
₹160
₹160
₹160
GhaziabadA04
₹80
₹80
₹60
₹40
₹30
X
₹20
₹30
₹40
₹40
₹60
₹80
₹100
₹110
₹110
₹120
₹120
₹120
₹120
₹130
₹140
₹140
₹150
₹150
₹150
GuldharA05
₹100
₹90
₹70
₹50
₹30
₹20
X
₹20
₹30
₹30
₹50
₹60
₹80
₹100
₹100
₹100
₹110
₹110
₹120
₹120
₹130
₹140
₹140
₹140
₹140
DuhaiA06
₹110
₹100
₹80
₹60
₹40
₹30
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
₹40
₹50
₹60
₹80
₹100
₹100
₹100
₹100
₹110
₹110
₹120
₹120
₹120
₹120
₹120
Duhai DepotAS2
₹120
₹110
₹90
₹70
₹50
₹30
₹30
₹20
X
₹30
₹40
₹60
₹80
₹90
₹100
₹100
₹110
₹110
₹110
₹110
₹120
₹130
₹130
₹130
₹130
MuradnagarA07
₹120
₹120
₹100
₹80
₹60
₹40
₹30
₹20
₹30
X
₹20
₹30
₹60
₹70
₹70
₹80
₹80
₹90
₹90
₹100
₹110
₹110
₹110
₹110
₹110
Modinagar SouthA08
₹140
₹140
₹120
₹90
₹80
₹60
₹50
₹40
₹40
₹20
X
₹20
₹40
₹50
₹60
₹60
₹70
₹70
₹80
₹80
₹90
₹90
₹90
₹90
₹90
Modinagar NorthA09
₹150
₹140
₹130
₹100
₹90
₹80
₹60
₹50
₹60
₹30
₹20
X
₹30
₹40
₹50
₹60
₹60
₹60
₹70
₹80
₹80
₹80
₹80
₹80
₹80
Meerut SouthA10
₹160
₹160
₹150
₹120
₹110
₹100
₹80
₹60
₹80
₹60
₹40
₹30
X
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹30
₹30
₹40
₹40
₹50
₹50
₹60
₹60
₹60
PartapurA11
₹180
₹170
₹160
₹140
₹120
₹110
₹100
₹80
₹90
₹70
₹50
₹40
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹30
₹30
₹30
₹40
₹50
₹50
₹50
₹60
RithaniA12
₹180
₹180
₹160
₹140
₹130
₹110
₹100
₹90
₹100
₹70
₹60
₹50
₹20
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹30
₹30
₹50
₹50
₹50
₹50
Shatabdi NagarA13
₹200
₹180
₹160
₹140
₹130
₹120
₹100
₹100
₹100
₹80
₹60
₹60
₹20
₹20
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹30
₹30
₹30
₹40
₹50
BrahmpuriA14
₹200
₹190
₹170
₹140
₹140
₹120
₹110
₹100
₹110
₹80
₹70
₹60
₹30
₹20
₹20
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹30
₹30
₹30
₹50
Meerut CentralA15
₹200
₹190
₹170
₹160
₹140
₹120
₹110
₹100
₹110
₹90
₹70
₹60
₹30
₹30
₹20
₹20
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹30
₹30
₹40
₹50
BhaisaliA16
₹200
₹200
₹180
₹160
₹140
₹120
₹120
₹100
₹110
₹90
₹80
₹70
₹40
₹30
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹30
₹30
₹40
BegumpulA17
₹200
₹200
₹180
₹160
₹140
₹130
₹120
₹110
₹110
₹90
₹80
₹60
₹40
₹30
₹30
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹30
₹30
MES ColonyA18
₹200
₹210
₹190
₹170
₹160
₹140
₹130
₹120
₹120
₹110
₹90
₹80
₹50
₹40
₹30
₹30
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
₹20
₹30
DaurliA19
₹210
₹210
₹200
₹180
₹160
₹140
₹140
₹120
₹130
₹110
₹90
₹80
₹50
₹50
₹50
₹30
₹30
₹30
₹20
₹20
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
₹20
Meerut NorthA20
₹210
₹210
₹200
₹180
₹160
₹150
₹140
₹120
₹130
₹110
₹90
₹80
₹60
₹50
₹50
₹30
₹30
₹30
₹30
₹20
₹20
₹20
X
₹20
₹20
ModipuramA21
₹210
₹210
₹200
₹180
₹160
₹150
₹140
₹120
₹130
₹110
₹90
₹80
₹60
₹50
₹50
₹40
₹30
₹40
₹30
₹30
₹20
₹20
₹20
X
₹20
Modipuram DepotAS3
₹210
₹210
₹200
₹180
₹160
₹150
₹140
₹120
₹130
₹110
₹90
₹80
₹60
₹60
₹50
₹50
₹50
₹50
₹40
₹30
₹30
₹20
₹20
₹20
X
• Fares shown are Standard fares in INR | Premium Fare = Standard + 20%
• X = Same station | Source: Meerut Metro / Namo Bharat official fare chart
