Meerut shop owners told to get tested, traders object

A controversy has erupted in Meerut after a local station officer ordered shop owners in his area to get tested for novel coronavirus from a local government hospital, failing which they won’t be allowed to open their shops.

While the traders’ union and local BJP leaders have opposed it, the in-charge of Sadar Bazar police station, who ordered the mandatory tests, said that it was being done to check the spread of Covid-19.

“The Covid in-charge of the government hospital on Delhi road had come out with the proposal that shop owners in the area should benefit from free Covid testing available. We decided that these tests should be made mandatory for shop owners of Abu Lane and Sadar Bazar areas,” Vijay Gupta, in-charge of Sadar Bazar police said.

Dr Preeti, the Covid in-charge of the government hospital, said, “The massive testing exercise is being done to help check the spread of the pandemic.”

The chief medical officer, however, rejected the idea and said that no such orders have been issued by the state government or the district administration. “I have sought an explanation from the doctor and urged the SSP to look into the issue,” said CMO (Meerut) Rajkumar Saini.

The traders’ body has demanded an apology from the Station Officer and the doctor.

