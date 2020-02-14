Meerut SHO moved out, Probe ordered: 16-yr-old ‘rape victim’ commits suicide over ‘police inaction’

According to the father of the Class XI student, the local police refused to file the FIR against the rape accused on January 20. (Representational Image) According to the father of the Class XI student, the local police refused to file the FIR against the rape accused on January 20. (Representational Image)

A 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped at gunpoint a few weeks ago, hanged herself at her house in a Meerut village on Wednesday afternoon reportedly due to police inaction.

According to the father of the Class XI student, the local police refused to file the FIR against the rape accused on January 20. “The FIR was registered on January 25 as the SHO called my daughter for recording the statement and also for medical examination at least eight times only to harass us. The police had also put pressure on us for a compromise with the accused by taking money as compensation from him,” the father of the girl said in a complaint with the police.

He also alleged that the accused had made attempted to molest the younger sister of the victim in December last year and at that time too, the local police had refused to lodge an FIR.

After the girl committed suicide, residents of the area protested against police inaction and refused to hand over the body to the police. They relented only after BJP MLA Dinesh Khatik assured speedy action.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (Meerut) Ajay Sahni sent the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) to police lines and asked SP(Rural), Avinash Pandey, to find the causes leading to the suicide of the minor. The SP has been directed to complete the inquiry in one week.

“The FIR alleging rape was lodged by the victim, but the medical report did not confirm that she was raped. Even then the investigation was being conducted by the local police, but the victim took the extreme step on Wednesday. We have taken immediate action against the SHO and further action will be taken against him after we get the report of the SP (Rural),” said SSP Sahni.

Speaking to mediapersons, BJP MLA Khatik said he would take up the matter with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “The action against the policeman has been taken and an inquiry has also been ordered. The girl could have been saved had the local police taken timely action in this regard,” the MLA said.

The father of the girl said that she was a meritorious student and had scored 72% in Class X board exam. She regularly attended NCC camps and wanted to join the police, the father added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.