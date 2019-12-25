Meerut Police say 24-year-old’s death not linked to violence, kin say cops shot him

Protesters pelt a police vehicle with stones. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File) Protesters pelt a police vehicle with stones. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

While six people died in Meerut on Friday following protests against the citizenship law, police have only officially linked five of these deaths to the agitation.

According to a report prepared by senior police officers in the district, they are yet to associate the killing of 24-year-old Aleem, previously mis-identified as Areef, to the violence around the protests. The report, seen by The Indian Express, states that “someone left him at the hospital” on Friday, where he was declared brought dead. The police have stated in a report that he “was not found to have been involved in any incident” related to the violence that day. Police sources said that nobody has come forward to state that Aleem was involved in any of the incidents.

However, Aleem’s family strongly protested the police version and alleged that Aleem was shot by the police. “Whoever I asked, who were there at the place of the incident, I was told that he died from a bullet fired by the police,” Aleem’s elder brother Mohammed Salauddin said. He said that “he was taken to the hospital because he was hit by a bullet”. “People from our neighbourhood, who saw it and who were there at City Hospital, said the police were taking aim and shot him,” Salauddin said.

Violence was reported at City Hospital and Nisarigate, among other areas, during protests against the citizenship law here on Friday.

Police have lodged 14 cases so far, including six in Nisarigate and four in Brahmpuri, from where the deaths were reported.

