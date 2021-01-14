Meerut: Police probe communal statements made at ‘Hindu panchayat’

In video clips that have gone viral on social media, Swami Anand Swaroop, head of an outfit called Shankaracharya Parishad, is purportedly seen calling for economic boycott of Muslims at the function organised at Chaudhary Charan Singh University.

Uttar Pradesh police is looking into communal statements allegedly made during a “Hindu Panchayat” in a Meerut law college three days ago. In video clips that have gone viral on social media, Swami Anand Swaroop, head of an outfit called Shankaracharya Parishad, is purportedly seen calling for economic boycott of Muslims at the function organised at Chaudhary Charan Singh University.

“We should ask the Muslims that if they have to remain associated with us, first and foremost they should stop reading the Quran, stop offering namaz. We cannot say anything to them because even today, the Constitution is the rule of law. You should take it upon yourself that you will not buy anything from a Muslim. If you destroy them socially, politically and economically, they will begin converting to Hinduism,” he purportedly said.

“War has been declared. We need more than 1 crore Hindu warriors in the times to come. They should carry with them sticks, guns and any other weapons required since a battle is imminent. If you are not careful, you can be killed.”

Shankaracharya Parishad organised the event in an auditorium of the university and it was attended by more than 100 people. The purpose of the event was to discuss “formation of a Hindu Rashtra”.

University authorities denied any involvement with the event. “The university was only the location where it was held. We had no role in the event or regarding its topic. We merely gave the space,” said N K Taneja, V-C of the university. Police are yet to file an FIR. “We have had a conversation with the university officials. But so far they have not filed a complaint. The comments were highlighted on social media. We have directed the Cyber Cell to investigate the matter,” said Akhilesh N Singh, SP City Meerut.