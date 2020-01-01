Meerut police announce reward for info on ‘shooters’

The police had earlier said that while they had fired in the air but no one was killed in police firing. Several policemen were also injured in the protest. (File) The police had earlier said that while they had fired in the air but no one was killed in police firing. Several policemen were also injured in the protest. (File)

Meerut police have announced a reward of Rs 20,000 to anyone giving information about the three men, who, they said, fired at policemen during the protests against the new citizenship law and proposed NRC on December 20.

At least five persons were killed with firearm wounds during the protest. The police had earlier said that while they had fired in the air but no one was killed in police firing. Several policemen were also injured in the protest.

According to police, three men have been spotted in CCTV footages with their faces covered firing on police with countrymade guns. Police said that one of them have been identified as Faizal, a resident of Kareem Nagar in Nauchandi area of Meerut, while the identity of the remaining two has not been disclosed. Police also raided Faizal’s home late Monday evening.

Police have so far registered 14 FIRs at four police stations — Nauchandi, Kotwali, Brahmpuri and Lisadi Gate — and around 180 people have been named in them. At least 15 people have been arrested so far.

