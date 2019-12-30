Meerut police add sedition charge to FIR in December 20 clashes

An image grab from the video in which SP Akhilesh N Singh is heard saying: “Khaoge yahan ka, gaoge kahin aur ka” An image grab from the video in which SP Akhilesh N Singh is heard saying: “Khaoge yahan ka, gaoge kahin aur ka”

Following a video of a senior police officer in Meerut telling locals to “Go to Pakistan”, police has added the section of sedition in the FIR filed in connection with the violent clashes that took place on December 20.

According to police, no arrests have been made and identity of the persons who allegedly raised pro-Pak slogans is being ascertained.

“With respect to the violence by the protesters in Meerut on December 20, several FIRs for alleged rioting have already been filed. It has come to our notice that pro-Pak slogans were also raised in Lisari Gate. Keeping that in mind, the section 124 (sedition) of the IPC has been added in the existing FIR. The section has been added against unknown persons. The next step is to identify the alleged accused and take action accordingly,” Meerut SSP Ajay Sahni told The Indian Express.

According to police sources, video evidence of alleged anti-national slogans has been submitted which are being investigated.

On Saturday, The Indian Express reported that a top police officer in Meerut was caught on camera asking local residents to tell protesters to “go to Pakistan” during clashes on December 20 when four persons died during protests against the new citizenship law. After the video emerged, the seniormost officer hinted a “conspiracy” behind the timing of the video’s release while admitting that the “choice of words” could have been better in the context.

