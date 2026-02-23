Meerut Metro inauguration: Uttar Pradesh’s operational metro rail network crosses 170 km – Check routes

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Network: The metro rail projects are expanding rapidly across the country. It has significantly improved urban mobility by providing a reliable and high-capacity public transport system. It not only reduces dependence on private vehicles but also eased traffic congestion which results in reduction in vehicular emissions and fuel savings.

In Uttar Pradesh, the operational metro rail network has crossed 170 km after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Meerut Metro project along with the remaining stretches of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor on Sunday.

Meerut Metro project

The Meerut Metro train has become the country’s fastest metro train. It covers a distance of 23 km in 30 minutes. The train is designed for a top speed of 135 kmph and will run at a maximum operational speed of up to 120 kmph. The Meerut Metro project has 13 stations. These are: Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Bramhapuri, Meerut Central, Bhaisali, Begumpul, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North, Modipuram and Modipuram Depot.