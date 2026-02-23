Meerut Metro inauguration: Uttar Pradesh’s operational metro rail network crosses 170 km – Check routes

Meerut Metro inauguration takes UP’s operational metro rail network past 170 km. Check routes, corridor details and expansion highlights.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readFeb 23, 2026 04:06 PM IST
The Meerut Metro train has become the country's fastest metro train.The Meerut Metro train has become the country's fastest metro train. (Image: NCRTC)
Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Network: The metro rail projects are expanding rapidly across the country. It has significantly improved urban mobility by providing a reliable and high-capacity public transport system. It not only reduces dependence on private vehicles but also eased traffic congestion which results in reduction in vehicular emissions and fuel savings.

In Uttar Pradesh, the operational metro rail network has crossed 170 km after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Meerut Metro project along with the remaining stretches of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor on Sunday.

Meerut Metro project

The Meerut Metro train has become the country’s fastest metro train. It covers a distance of 23 km in 30 minutes. The train is designed for a top speed of 135 kmph and will run at a maximum operational speed of up to 120 kmph. The Meerut Metro project has 13 stations. These are: Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Bramhapuri, Meerut Central, Bhaisali, Begumpul, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North, Modipuram and Modipuram Depot.

A look at current operational length of Metro networks in Uttar Pradesh

 

Current Operational Length of Metro Networks in Uttar Pradesh

172.9 km Total Operational Length
 
7 Metro Rail Projects
 
7 Cities Covered
Metro Rail Project City Length (km)
Lucknow Metro Rail Project Lucknow 22.878
 
Kanpur Metro Rail Project Kanpur 16.000
 
Agra Metro Rail Project Agra 6.000
 
Noida Metro Rail Project Noida 29.707
 
Delhi Metro Corridors in Noida Noida 17.761
 
Delhi Metro Corridors in Ghaziabad Ghaziabad 11.900
 
Delhi–Meerut RRTS (Ghaziabad & Meerut) Gzb & Meerut 68.650
 
Total Operational Length 172.896 km
Metro Rail
RRTS (Namo Bharat)
Source: Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, UPMRC
Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension

Earlier this month, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the extension of Noida Metro Aqua Line project. The 11.6 km long Noida Metro’s Aqua Line Extension project will connect Botanical Garden and Noida Sector 142. Once completed, the metro network in Noida and Greater Noida will cross 61 km. The project will provide connectivity to the upcoming Multi-Modal Transportation Hub at Boraki.

Botanical Garden will be the interchange station between Noida Metro Aqua Line and Delhi Metro Magenta and Blue Line. The project will be completed within a period of four years.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

