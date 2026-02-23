Meerut Metro inauguration: Uttar Pradesh’s operational metro rail network crosses 170 km – Check routes

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Network: The metro rail projects are expanding rapidly across the country. It has significantly improved urban mobility by providing a reliable and high-capacity public transport system. It not only reduces dependence on private vehicles but also eased traffic congestion which results in reduction in vehicular emissions and fuel savings.
In Uttar Pradesh, the operational metro rail network has crossed 170 km after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Meerut Metro project along with the remaining stretches of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor on Sunday.
The Meerut Metro train has become the country’s fastest metro train. It covers a distance of 23 km in 30 minutes. The train is designed for a top speed of 135 kmph and will run at a maximum operational speed of up to 120 kmph. The Meerut Metro project has 13 stations. These are: Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Bramhapuri, Meerut Central, Bhaisali, Begumpul, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North, Modipuram and Modipuram Depot.
A look at current operational length of Metro networks in Uttar Pradesh
Current Operational Length of Metro Networks in Uttar Pradesh
172.9kmTotal Operational Length
7Metro Rail Projects
7Cities Covered
Metro Rail Project
City
Length (km)
Lucknow Metro Rail Project
Lucknow
22.878
Kanpur Metro Rail Project
Kanpur
16.000
Agra Metro Rail Project
Agra
6.000
Noida Metro Rail Project
Noida
29.707
Delhi Metro Corridors in Noida
Noida
17.761
Delhi Metro Corridors in Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad
11.900
Delhi–Meerut RRTS (Ghaziabad & Meerut)
Gzb & Meerut
68.650
Total Operational Length
172.896 km
Metro Rail
RRTS (Namo Bharat)
Source: Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, UPMRC
Earlier this month, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the extension of Noida Metro Aqua Line project. The 11.6 km long Noida Metro’s Aqua Line Extension project will connect Botanical Garden and Noida Sector 142. Once completed, the metro network in Noida and Greater Noida will cross 61 km. The project will provide connectivity to the upcoming Multi-Modal Transportation Hub at Boraki.
Botanical Garden will be the interchange station between Noida Metro Aqua Line and Delhi Metro Magenta and Blue Line. The project will be completed within a period of four years.
