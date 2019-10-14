Meerut: Man killed, 10 injured in clash over accident

Toggle Menu
The deceased has been identified as Shoaib. The police have sent the body for post-mortem.

During the 40-minute clash, both sides pelted stones at each other, used lathis and fired bullets.

A 22-year-old was killed and 10 injured after two communities clashed at Kashi village in Meerut on Sunday due to a motorcycle accident. During the 40-minute clash, both sides pelted stones at each other, used lathis and fired bullets.

“After talking to locals, we have learnt that Shoaib and his three friends were speeding on their bikes towards Kashi village around 4 pm. Shoaib lost control of his bike after hitting a speed braker and injured Jatin who was standing by the road…” Deputy SP Chakrapani Tripathi said.

The bikers were overpowered and beaten up, said Anand prakash Mishra, in-charge of Partapur Police Station.

“Shoaib called his men, leading to violence. He was attacked with lathis. We took him to hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said Mishra.

