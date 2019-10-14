Meerut: Man killed, 10 injured in clash over accident

A 22-year-old was killed and 10 injured after two communities clashed at Kashi village in Meerut on Sunday due to a motorcycle accident. During the 40-minute clash, both sides pelted stones at each other, used lathis and fired bullets.

Advertising

The deceased has been identified as Shoaib. The police have sent the body for post-mortem.

“After talking to locals, we have learnt that Shoaib and his three friends were speeding on their bikes towards Kashi village around 4 pm. Shoaib lost control of his bike after hitting a speed braker and injured Jatin who was standing by the road…” Deputy SP Chakrapani Tripathi said.

The bikers were overpowered and beaten up, said Anand prakash Mishra, in-charge of Partapur Police Station.

“Shoaib called his men, leading to violence. He was attacked with lathis. We took him to hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said Mishra.